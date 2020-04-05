Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “
Shares of NYSE AIH opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
