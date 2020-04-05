Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of NYSE AIH opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group makes up about 2.1% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned about 3.95% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

