Masimo’s (MASI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $201.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MASI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.06.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.34. Masimo has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,820,712. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 213,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

