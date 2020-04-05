Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NYSE:ASR opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

