Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $57.00 at TD Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 295,883 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

