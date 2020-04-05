Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Weight Watchers International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.