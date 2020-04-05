Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
