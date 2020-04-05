Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Rocky Brands worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,747,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

