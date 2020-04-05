Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 164,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Denbury Resources worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 729,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

Shares of NYSE DNR opened at $0.23 on Friday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

