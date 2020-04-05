20,150 Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Godaddy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Godaddy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

