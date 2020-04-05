9,145 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.