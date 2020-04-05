Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 625 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in L3Harris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

