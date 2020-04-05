Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 237,464 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 743.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

