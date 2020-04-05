Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of DRDGOLD worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

