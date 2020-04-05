Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.