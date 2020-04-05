Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Astronics worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Astronics by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Astronics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

