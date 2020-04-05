Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1,488.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Agenus worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,954 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agenus by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48,502 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.37 on Friday. Agenus Inc has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $382.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.