Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Great Ajax worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Great Ajax by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

AJX stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Great Ajax Corp has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.51%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

