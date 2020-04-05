Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,768,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.14. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.