Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in PS Business Parks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

PSB opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

