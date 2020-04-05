Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Align Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Align Technology by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

