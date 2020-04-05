Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $389.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.97.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

