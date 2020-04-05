Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 208.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 143,619 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

