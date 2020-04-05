Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,600 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.