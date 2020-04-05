139,933 Shares in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Adecoagro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of -361.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adecoagro SA has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.