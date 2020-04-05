Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.