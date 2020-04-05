Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,420,236 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Mongodb worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.58. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $3,677,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $32,359,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,297 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,791 shares of company stock worth $30,826,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

