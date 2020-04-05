Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 849,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Royce Value Trust worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RVT opened at $9.08 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In related news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

