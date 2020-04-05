Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 6,238.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.07% of Container Store Group worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 481,637 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 161.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS opened at $2.02 on Friday. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

