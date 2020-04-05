Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.99% of US Ecology worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in US Ecology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,652 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in US Ecology by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 408,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 141,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other US Ecology news, Director Daniel Fox bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

