Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

