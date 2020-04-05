Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.19 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

