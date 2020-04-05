Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $425,714,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $653,500.00.

Shares of ESTC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $12,351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

