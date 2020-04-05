Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $425,714,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $653,500.00.

Shares of ESTC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $12,351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.