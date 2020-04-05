Luis G. Marconi Sells 11,900 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $120,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

