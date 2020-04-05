Navin Shenoy Sells 10,935 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.