Richard F. Pops Sells 50,000 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.67. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

