Maurice Sciammas Sells 5,520 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $897,386.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 389,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,297,117.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Maurice Sciammas sold 2,728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $493,958.96.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,202,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

