Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 13,729 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

