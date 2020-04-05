Wenzhao Lu Purchases 645,161 Shares of Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Director Wenzhao Lu acquired 645,161 shares of Avalon Globocare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $696,773.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCO opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Avalon Globocare Corp has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Globocare in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Avalon Globocare by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

