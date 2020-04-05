Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,369 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $979,520.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,286.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EW opened at $189.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,106,000 after acquiring an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $821,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

