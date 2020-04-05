Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Buys $3,207,575.52 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 250,984 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,207,575.52. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NGM opened at $12.45 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

NGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Svennilson Peter increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE
DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile
Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,420,236 Shares of Mongodb Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,420,236 Shares of Mongodb Inc
Royce Value Trust Inc Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Royce Value Trust Inc Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Elastic NV
Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Elastic NV
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Container Store Group Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Container Store Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report