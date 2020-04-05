Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Buys $3,207,575.52 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 250,984 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,207,575.52. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NGM opened at $12.45 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

NGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Svennilson Peter increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

