Dale Sanders Sells 27,500 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dale Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -18.10. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.