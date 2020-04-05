Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pegasystems stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

