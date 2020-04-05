Insider Selling: Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Major Shareholder Sells 1,076,267 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,916 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

