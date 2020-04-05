Deming Xiao Sells 4,380 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $712,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,158,738.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $421,349.89.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50.

MPWR stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

