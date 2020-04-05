TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 285.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 68.25%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.