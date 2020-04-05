Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,250 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $81.46 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

