Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,700 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,391,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

