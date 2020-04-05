Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $5.31 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market cap of $817.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 90.40%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

