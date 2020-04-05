Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of On Deck Capital worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of On Deck Capital stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONDK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

