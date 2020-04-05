Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,400 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNE. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

SPNE opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.74. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

